On Wednesday, it was the southwestern side of the state that picked up 2 to 4 inches of rain. For Thursday, anywhere in South Jersey will be privy to heavy rain, causing roadway, stream and creek flooding.
A flash flood watch will be in effect until midnight Thursday night for Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, as well as all counties south of Interstate 78 in New Jersey.
If you see flooded water, on the roads turn around. You likely do not know how high that water is. Even 12 inches of water is enough to move a car. Houses along streams and creeks may find water in their backyards if a heavy rainstorm falls over or just upstream of them.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, most places were dry. Just 0.01 inches of rain did fall in Mullica Township. However, rainfall coverage will expand during the afternoon, especially between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Locally heavy downpours will bring rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour. Showers and storms will be moving slowly, as there are no strong upper level winds to steer them around. There is also very moist air in the atmosphere. Dew points Thursday are expected to be in the mid-70s, oppressive for many.
The heavy rain will be possible through the mainland, especially in Atlantic, Ocean and Cumberland counties. On Wednesday, the heaviest rain was focused along the New Jersey Turnpike corridor. Four inches of rain fell in Chatsworth, in Burlington County. Deptford Township, in Gloucester County, picked up 4.33 inches of rain. While totals in southeastern New Jersey were lower, radar did indicate 1.80 inches of rain falling in the northern portion of Hammonton in a half hour.
Now we're up to 1.80" on radar on Hammonton in a little over 30 mins. That will cause issues. #TurnAroundDontDrown— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) August 12, 2020
Green - Flash flood warning
Yellow - Severe thunderstorm warning. pic.twitter.com/aomru1Pp6c
For much of South Jersey, the ground is saturated. Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties all had rainfall totals above average over the past 30 days. Ocean County was below average. The ground acts like a sponge, pour too much water over it and the ground can't absorb the extra rain. The sandy soil of the Pine Barrens should be able to handle the rain today, but suburbs and built up areas along the coast may not.
The extra cloud cover and rain will keep high temperatures 80 to 85 degrees, around seasonable for this time of the year. More spotty showers and storms will be expected Friday. However, it will be driest north of the White Horse Pike.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.