First drought since 2019 pushes into second week in parts of South Jersey

Drought conditions have entered a second week in parts of South Jersey, adding to wildfire concerns.

The United States Drought Monitor still lists those roughly south of Route 30 in a D1 or "moderate drought." Despite the name, this is the lowest level of drought that can be assigned to an area. Drought rankings go up to D4.

Meanwhile, far northern Atlantic and Camden counties, as well as all of Ocean and Burlington counties, are in a pre-drought stage called "abnormally dry." Noted as a D0, that began in far southern New Jersey in mid-December.

This drought is considered to be short term but can still impact crops, with growing season getting in full swing in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service is monitoring this drought for a busier than usual wildfire season.

"Fires will start easier, spread more quickly and burn with a higher intensity, all contributing to embers starting additional fires more readily. Further, if deeper ground fuels such as the thick accumulation of roots and decayed leaves are dry, it may create 'turfing' conditions, which allows fire to essentially burn underground. This requires a significant amount of water and an extended period of time required to monitor a fire before it can be declared 'out,'" said Greg McLaughlin, fire warden for New Jersey.

To save the Pinelands, NJ officials must burn them LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — New Jersey environmental officials and forest fire workers made…

Since February, the Forest Fire Serve has been conducting prescribed burning. Burns are started by the service to clear out dried fuels, such as leaves, roots and twigs.

"For prescribed burning operations, factors such as fuel dryness are taken into consideration during burn implementation," McLaughlin said. "The New Jersey Forest Fire Service follows certain weather parameters such as lower limits for relative humidity and upper limits for temperature. Overall, this (drought) does not delay the Forest Fire Service’s operations or reduce its ability to complete specific projects."

South Jersey joins nearly 60% of the United States in drought this week. Drought began along the coastal southeastern U.S. over the winter. Farther west, parts of Texas and Oklahoma are in D3 or “extreme drought.”

This is the first time the state has seen moderate drought since Oct. 22, 2019. That drought affected parts of Cumberland County.

New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson said the call for moderate drought stage was based primarily on low amounts of ground water and weak water discharges from streams, rather than a lack of precipitation.

The Coastal South region of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s drought monitoring, which includes all of Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, as well as Ocean County south of Toms River, has been classified as “extremely dry” for the amount of water running through the streams the past six weeks. Groundwater has been “severely dry” for the past three weeks.

The combination of severity and length of time in this stage makes the Coastal South region the most prone to drought. In the Central Jersey region, streamflow is "moderately dry," with groundwater near or above normal.

On Thursday, the streamflow of the Menantico Creek near Millville was between 25 and 30 cubic feet per second. The long-term average is around 50.

At Cedar Creek near Lanoka Harbor, the streamflow was near 72 cubic feet per second Thursday, well below the 120 average.

So far, no water rationing advisories have been declared. Between 0.60 to 1 inch of rain fell Saturday. A round of St. Patrick's Day showers would add roughly a quarter-inch to a half-inch to that total. Rain is then expected Saturday and next Wednesday. However, as long as stream flows remain low, drought will continue.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.