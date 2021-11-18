 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First code blue alert of the season in effect for Friday, Saturday
0 comments
top story

First code blue alert of the season in effect for Friday, Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County for Friday and Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.​ 

A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service issues a forecast below 32 degrees or below 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers. 

0 comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News