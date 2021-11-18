First code blue alert of the season in effect for Friday, Saturday

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued for Atlantic County for Friday and Saturday.
Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management for shelter locations. Contact information is available at readyatlantic.org.
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service issues a forecast below 32 degrees or below 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.