Feels like December for start of climatological winter Thursday in NJ

Happy climatological winter. The coldest three months of the year begin Thursday, and planet Earth will certainly do its part to make it feel like winter. Wind chills stay below freezing most of the day, but we’ll get milder Friday.

The wind chill will be 15 to 25 degrees nearly everywhere as we kick off Thursday morning. Compared to Wednesday evening, when temperatures were well into the 50s, it’ll feel much colder here.

Winds will be stiff, 15 to 25 mph sustained, highest at the beaches. Gusts will be 30 to 35 mph for the morning and most of the day. The tight air pressure gradient between the departing cold front and incoming cold high-pressure system are to blame for that.

So keep your outdoor inflatables deflated for another day. Despite a good amount of sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the low to mid-40s, roughly five degrees below average for this time of year. Tack on the winds, and it’ll barely feel above freezing.

During the evening, the wind will finally settle. With bone dry air around and a clear sky, this will promote quick cooling inland, away from the moderating impacts of the water.

Then by midnight, inland towns will be in the 20s. The shore will be around 35 degrees as we kick off Friday. Expect a morning low in the mid-20s for Egg Harbor Township and most towns away from the water. The rural Pine Barrens will be around 20 degrees. The shore will bottom out around 32 degrees.

Friday will then be a quiet end to the week. Sunshine will still be the name of the game for the day as high pressure moves overhead and out to sea. That will bring southwesterly winds for the p.m. hours, boosting our high temperatures to near seasonable levels. Highs will be around 50 degrees.

Southwest winds will prevent us from falling to freezing Friday night. In fact, our lowest temperatures overnight will be before midnight. Expect us to bottom out on either side of 40 degrees before rising. The combination of the warmer wind and increasing clouds will raise temperatures.

By sunrise Saturday, we should be around 50 degrees. Similar to Tuesday, we’ll get warm, wet and windy. Here, rain looks to begin between 7 and 10 a.m. Light to moderate rain will fall for a few hours. I believe between 2 and 5 p.m., the rain will be gone. If you’re in Deerfield Township or Hammonton, you may even be able to catch the sun sinking below the horizon.

Winds will be stiff. Southwest winds will blow between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts will be 35 to 45 mph. This should be below any kind of wind damage threshold.

The better part of the weekend will be Sunday. Winds will subside, and sunshine will come on out. High temperatures will be 45 to 50 degrees.

Finally, I’ll be away for a wedding through early next week. I’ll see everyone online Tuesday for forecast videos and then Wednesday for the weather column. In the meantime, you can check out the November weather roundup of the Something in the Air podcast, wherever you get your podcasts.