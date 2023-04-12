Temperatures reached the 80s from Vineland to Atlantic City. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the summery warmth is just getting started. Record warm temperatures threaten to fall Wednesday night and Thursday. Joe has the full forecast, including an early look at the doo-dah parade in Ocean City.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.