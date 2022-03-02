February in NJ was free of harsh storms while being drier, warmer than usual

After the snowiest month on record in South Jersey, February 2022 was much tamer. Most snows only brought flurries, with one round of icing. Otherwise, bouts of early spring fever worked into the area.

Atlantic City International Airport was 1.1 degrees above the 1991 to 2020 climate average. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina was even warmer, at 2.2 degrees above the average. Climate reporting sites in Millville and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township were above the average, too.

The first half of the month was generally below average, continuing a run of deep winter conditions that first began with the South Jersey Special snowstorm of Jan. 3, 2022. The jet stream, the river of air that separated two airmasses, stayed to the south of New Jersey during most of this time, allowing for cooler air from Canada.

The polar vortex (PV) a swirling low-pressure system that likes to sit at the North Pole, occasionally stretched down this way, adding to the cold. The high temperature on Valentine's Day and the 15th were only around freezing.

However, the second half of the month was largely known for it's mild night and milder days. Three nights were in the 40s at ACY. High temperatures reached the low 60s on the 17th. However, the biggest story was the warmth on Feb. 23. Record high temperatures were set or tied at ACY (72 degrees), AC Marina (69 degrees), and Millville (73 degrees). This was more like early to mid-May rather than late February.

Precipitation was generally 0.50 to 1.25 inches below average. Over the past 90 days, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties have been 26 to 50% below the average, acceding to the National Weather Service.

This has continued to keep the region in a pre-drought stage known as Abnormally Dry conditions to those south of the White Horse Pike. Since Dec. 14, at least part of South Jersey has been in this area. Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, said on the Something in the Air podcast that it's not time to sound the alarm on drought yet, but if March was to remain dry, the strengthen sun and lower humidity typically seen can bring drought conditions.

Playing off the dry month came a lack of snowfall, which is quite astounding, given the record snow just the month prior. Flurries were reported at ACY on Feb. 4-7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 24, with 0.1 inches of snow on Feb. 13, which was the official total for the month. Snowfall averages are fluky, since once storm can bring more than a month's worth of snow. However, this was 5.8 inches below the February average.

Further up the shore, Long Branch reported 2.8 inches of snow.

Coastal flooding was infrequent during the month, as a result of only weak nor'easters passing through.

Winds were significant on Feb. 18 and 19th. Gusts topped 50 mph both days and a pair of cold fronts passed the area.

