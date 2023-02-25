Say it ain’t snow. High pressure will do battle with low pressure Saturday, but low pressure should win just enough to bring a few snow showers our way during the afternoon. We’ll quickly warm up, though, for Sunday and beyond.

High pressure will sit over New Jersey Saturday morning. That will stiff-arm an Alberta Clipper of snow to our north and keep a weak low-pressure system to the Mid-South.

Temperatures will start off in the 20s, with wind chills in the teens inland.

However, that’ll only be for the morning. Come the afternoon, the dry high pressure will move offshore. That will allow the potential for snow showers, mixing with rain at the shore, to move through.

Noon to 7 p.m. is my final forecast timing for this. Within this window, you can see up to two hours of flakes, a rarity this winter.

As talked about in previous columns, the closer to Cape May you are, the better likelihood for precipitation. Those in Stafford Township or Barnegat Light may very well be dry.

If you see snow, anything from a coating to a few tenths of an inch will be likely. Given temperatures will be above freezing, 32 to 36 degrees, the mostly daytime timing and the light intensity, this will struggle to accumulate.

Still, for those of us looking for anything resembling winter weather, we’ll take it.

Going into the evening, winds will flip to the south around the clockwise-spinning high. We’ll fall below or hit freezing around midnight. Then we’ll rise up as the warmer air outdoes the cooling influence of the night.

By Sunday morning, we’ll have a good amount of sunshine and we’ll be back to our milder ways. It’ll be a comfortable late February day.

The sun will be shining, the winds will be fairly light and we’ll have afternoon highs around 50 degrees. That’s the upper end of seasonable for us.

Sunday night will be clear, with some clouds late. Expect temperatures in the 40s for your evening. Overnight temperatures will be around 32 degrees for Egg Harbor Township and inland towns. Margate and the shore will be in the upper 30s.

We then get to Monday. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll be fine for much of the day. We’ll just see increasing clouds with afternoon highs around 50 degrees again.

Starting between 4 and 7 p.m., rain will move in. It’ll then be a soaker Monday night with a stiff wind, first from the southeast, then the southwest. Wind damage and power outages cannot be ruled out at the shore.

I’ll keep an eye on coastal flooding overnight. If anything, it’ll be minor stage coastal flooding. A few inches of salt water on susceptible bayside roadways would be all.

Looking ahead after Tuesday, I see fairly quiet weather. Temperatures will bounce between the upper 40s and 50s, pretty typical as we enter March.

Finally, for our print and e-edition readers, we apologize for the incorrect weather graphic that ran below this column Friday.