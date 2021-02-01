 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Windy at times with light rain likely. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, Pleasantville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Pleasantville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.

