For the drive home in Pleasantville: Windy at times with light rain likely. Low 33F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tuesday, Pleasantville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Pleasantville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
