The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will conduct prescribed burns in seven locations within Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire Monday. The burns will be weather dependent and are subject to change.

In Atlantic County, there will be a burn in Estell Manor at the Tuckahoe Wildfire Management Area near Gibson Creek Road and Steelmans Landing Road.

The NJFFS plans on five burns in Cumberland County. The Union Lake Wildfire Management Area will have burns in Deerfield and Millville. Maurice River Township will have three blazes planned. One will be in Belleplain State Forest, one will be at Peaslee Wildlife Management Area, another will take place on private property near Hunters Mill Road.

One burn will also take place in Ocean County in Lacey Township on county property west of the Garden State Parkway.

In all, 11 burns will take place across the state. In addition to southeastern New Jersey, burns were scheduled for Burling, Gloucester and Monmouth counties.

Smoke may be visible and sensed for miles away.

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. According to Kenneth Clark, a Research Forester with the United States Forest Fire Service, controlled burns ideally take place on dry days when sustained winds are below 20 mph and relative humidity stays above 25%.

Monday will be a dry day with a light west wind. Smoke will be blown east, possibly reaching the Garden State Parkway corridor. Humidity will be between 30 and 50 percent for much of the day.

Wildfire spread is ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.