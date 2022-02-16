Enter our weather survey for the chance to win one of four gift cards

The Press of Atlantic City is upgrading weather in a big way, and we're looking for your input on how to give you what you need.

Through Feb. 25, enter our nine question weather opinion survey. The questions are all multiple choice, no written answers needed, and will greatly influence what will happen next.

By entering, you'll have the chance to win one of four $20 to $25 gift cards, which Meteorologist Joe Martucci will pick out the week of Feb. 28.

As always, go to www.pressofac.com/weather for the latest radar, articles, podcasts (including the award winning Something in the Air series) and more. Meanwhile, you can follow Meteorologist Joe Martucci on social media for more information.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.