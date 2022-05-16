 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Enter Meteorologist Joe Martucci's summer photo contest!

  • 0
Summer Photo Contest

Enter your best Jersey Shore summer photos here!

 Joe Martucci

Hey all, Joe Martucci here.

Memorial Day Weekend and the beach season is weeks, if not days away. To celebrate, you have the opportunity to have your photo featured all over The Press of Atlantic City's weather content all summer long!

The photo contest will be opened through May 25. Submit your best summer photos of the Jersey Shore - the beach, the boardwalk, the bays and more. Please only submit landscape, horizonal photos, as these will be the only ones considered. 

Enter the summer photo contest here!

I'll select the winner of May 25. If selected, your photo will be the background for our 7-day forecasts, as well as my Twitter and Facebook cover photos right until the leaves start to change. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are forecasting a warmer and wetter summer than usual. Pack the bathing suits, and umbrellas and have a great summer! 

People are also reading…

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News