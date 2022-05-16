Enter Meteorologist Joe Martucci's summer photo contest!

Hey all, Joe Martucci here.

Memorial Day Weekend and the beach season is weeks, if not days away. To celebrate, you have the opportunity to have your photo featured all over The Press of Atlantic City's weather content all summer long!

The photo contest will be opened through May 25. Submit your best summer photos of the Jersey Shore - the beach, the boardwalk, the bays and more. Please only submit landscape, horizonal photos, as these will be the only ones considered.

I'll select the winner of May 25. If selected, your photo will be the background for our 7-day forecasts, as well as my Twitter and Facebook cover photos right until the leaves start to change.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are forecasting a warmer and wetter summer than usual. Pack the bathing suits, and umbrellas and have a great summer!

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.