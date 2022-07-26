Eight-day heat wave longest since 2018, longest 96F stretch on record

The eight-day heat wave sizzled inland South Jersey. It was the longest heat wave since 2018 and the only time there have been five consecutive days over 96 degrees on record.

Atlantic City International Airport went eight days in a row with high temperatures at or above 90 degrees, July 18 to 25 according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That made it a heat wave. The phrase is loosely defined in some parts of the country, but in New Jersey, it's defined as three or more days above 90 degrees. This is the second heat wave of 2022, the first having occurred between June 30 and July 2.

The heat wave was known more for duration than extreme heat. In a climate-changing world, that is becoming more likely. Between 1970 and 2017, there have been 15.5 more days above average temperatures, according to Climate Central, based in Princeton. Last year, when climate averages moved from the 1981-2010 to 1991-2020 period, temperatures warmed about a half degree.

While no daily high temperature or warm low temperature records were broken, there were marks for the record books. It was the first time since records at ACY began in 1943 that there were five days in a row with highs at or above 96 degrees. The eight-day heat wave was the longest since a heat wave that stretched between June and July 2018. It was also the 17th time there was a heat wave this long. The longest was a 14-day stretch in 1995.

The 99 degree mark on July 24 was the hottest since July 21, 2019. There were places that rose to triple digits. Toms River and Berkeley Township hit 100 on Sunday, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

Millville also registered an eight-day heat wave, the longest since that same 2018 stretch, according to NOAA. Records date to 1947 in the city. However, heat waves this long have occurred 24 times there, more often than the slightly longer ACY period of record.

The shore sizzled at times. However, cooling sea breezes moderated the coast. That was enhanced at times by ocean waters that slipped into the 50s on July 22 and 24 at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City due to upwelling, in which cold sea floor water rises to the surface, caused by southwest winds.

Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City stayed in the 80s from July 18 to 24. While July 18 only had a high of 80 degrees, July 19, 20, 22 and 23 were 87 or 88 degrees. Average high temperatures are in the low 80s.

Low temperatures, equally as important during a heat wave, were warmer, but no records were broken. Combining the eight-day stretch, the average low was 74.9 degrees at ACY, according to NOAA. That's more like Orlando and warmer than ACY's 68 degree climatological average.

More than the heat was the humidity. Each day had a dew point of at least 70 degrees, typically seen as very muggy. July 21 and 25 peaked at 75 degrees, often described as oppressive. That said, that was often early in the morning, and when the heat was higher, dew points were lower, in the 60s, even the dry 50s on July 19.

The heat was driven by clockwise-spinning surface high pressure located in Bermuda. Every day except for one saw southwesterly winds for most of the day, pumping in heat and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico. While cold fronts did pass through at times, they did not cool down the atmosphere. Rather, it briefly turned winds to the northwest and lowered dew points briefly.

No heat waves are expected through the end of July. However, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 60% to 70% likelihood of above average temperatures between Aug. 3-9.