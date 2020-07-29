Expect another dry day Thursday, with the heat and humidity we are used to.
A round of thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday morning will eventually bring cooling relief into the weekend.
It will be another extremely mild morning in South Jersey on Thursday. Turns out, Tuesday broke record warm low temperatures at Atlantic City International Airport (80 degrees) and Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina (78 degrees). We’ll be close to record levels Thursday morning, with mid-70s on the mainland and upper 70s at the shore.
The high dew points are the cause of this. The air temperatures can’t fall below the dew points, so we will be dealing with a sticky day for the region.
However, it will be rain-free. Expect morning sunshine, though clouds will build in during the afternoon. High temperatures will sit just above 90 degrees on the mainland. The shore, meanwhile, will be in the mid- to upper 80s, bringing sea breeze relief.
Clouds will thicken during the evening. Between 8 and 10 p.m., the potential for showers and storms will begin and last all night long.
It will not pour the entire night. However, thunderstorms will have the potential to bring road flooding. The wettest places will be in Cape May County and along the Delaware Bay, drier as you go north. Expect 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, locally higher in any thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s.
That takes us to our last day of the month Friday. I do believe a few showers and storms will be present until about 9 a.m. Then we’ll clear out for a bit. Similar to last Friday, though, there will be a round of thunderstorms to follow, which should occur after 2 p.m. They won’t be everywhere, but scattered heavy downpours will be expected. If you need chunks of dry time, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. will be best. Highs will be dependent on who sees afternoon rain. However, you can generally expect mid-80s, a seasonable day for once. Places without the rain may top 90, though.
Saturday will be the best day of the weekend for the beach or outdoor plans. High pressure will poke in from Ontario, keeping us dry. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 80s, right about where we should be for the first day of August. As long as you keep the sunscreen on, you’ll be good to go.
Saturday night will be dry and pleasant. A few showers will pass Sunday.
Finally, as of Wednesday, Atlantic City International Airport was in the top spot for warmest July low temperatures on record, which dates to 1943, at 71.1 degrees. Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City is in second place, but records there go back to 1873, so it has to hurdle over a higher bar. A.C. International should be in the top two by month’s end, while the Marina stays in second or third place.
