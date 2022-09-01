Drought worsens, expands in South Jersey with 150K+ now in 'severe' category

More of South Jersey has entered drought, according to the latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, with parts of the region in a "severe" drought for the first time since 2010. South Jersey joins the 6.8 million residents statewide searching for water.

All of Cape May County, nearly all of Cumberland County and most of Atlantic County are in one of the four stages of drought, according to Thursday's update by the Drought Monitor. The only Atlantic County exceptions are Brigantine, parts of Galloway Township and much of Hammonton.

The lack of rain has put a strain on the flows of streams and creeks in the region, in addition to drying up the groundwater available. The state is asking for water conservation.

A moderate drought — currently encompassing places like Atlantic City, Galloway and Bridgeton — has a return period of five to 10 years, on average. "Moderate" is the lowest of the four tiers of drought.

Sixty-seven percent of the state is in moderate drought stage. South Jersey last entered moderate drought in March and April, only to have that washed away by a wet rest of the spring.

A severe drought — where all of Cape May County and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties lie — happens once every 10 to 20 years on average. That's the second lowest of the four stages. Crop or pasture losses are likely and water shortages are common, according to the Drought Monitor. Twenty-nine percent of the state fits into this category.

Severe drought last occurred Sept. 28, 2010, in South Jersey, encompassing roughly half of Atlantic County at the time. The last widespread severe drought was in October 2002.

Most of Ocean County is not in drought. However, it is in a pre-drought stage known as "abnormally dry conditions." During the Aug. 25 update, most of Long Beach Island, Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor Township were safely out of drought.

Drought can be a viscous cycle. The lack of rain typically leads to more sunshine and fewer clouds. That leads to hotter temperatures, which then evaporate more moisture from the ground.

Climatological summer, which runs from June to August, likely will wind up as the sixth driest statewide since records started in 1895, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. That's the driest since 1966.

That led to what will likely be the third hottest climatological summer on record statewide and the hottest August, the climate office said. Atlantic City International Airport will wind up with the seventh hottest summer and fourth hottest August.

In turn, that has increased the amount of water pulled out of the ground by the sun each day. Fuel moisture in the Pine Barrens, which includes the water content in items like grass and leaves, is in the lowest of three warning tiers, according to the state climate office. Forest fires will be a concern on days with strong offshore winds.

Statewide, 6.9 million of 8.9 million New Jerseyans are in some stage of drought. Much of the state from Monmouth to Mercer county on north is in it. Drought was declared with the July 26 update up north, with South Jersey joining in with the Aug. 16 update.

Widespread rainfall between the second half of August and the first half of October typically comes from active or remnant tropical systems. However, with the Atlantic Hurricane Basin off to the slowest start since 2014, no storms have impacted the state. Rather, the region has been left to pop-up showers and thunderstorms that bring torrential rain to a few places and barely a drop to most.