Drought watch remains as conditions improve in South Jersey

The inches of rain that fell Sept. 6 helped ease drought in parts of South Jersey, but statewide conditions worsened, according to data released Thursday.

Roughly 7.2 million of the state’s 8.9 million residents are in one of the four stages of drought as of Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which uses data recorded by 8 a.m. Tuesday. A drought watch remains in effect.

However, for southeastern New Jersey, drought conditions have slightly improved.

Cape May County, which was totally in a “severe” drought, the third highest of the four drought stages, according to the Drought Monitor, is now split between severe and “moderate” drought, the entry stage. Those in Dennis Township to Avalon on north are in the lower drought status.

Cumberland County has seen its severe drought shrink from the eastern half of the county to Commercial and Maurice River townships only. The rest is largely in a moderate drought.

In Atlantic County, severe drought is no more. Rather, moderate drought covers an area from Corbin City to Mullica Township on southwest. Meanwhile, the rest of the county is in a pre-drought stage known as “abnormally dry conditions.”

In Ocean County, more residents entered into drought as the dry conditions crept south from the Monmouth County border last week to Toms River and Seaside Park. The rest of the county continues to be in abnormally dry conditions.

The reduction in drought is attributed to a soaker of a storm the day after Labor Day. Much of the region saw 2 to 5 inches of rain in one day, prompting flooding across the region. Ocean City and Egg Harbor Township both received 5.5 inches of rain or more.

Additional rain Sunday and Monday helped to further alleviate drought conditions. Much of the area picked up between a half-inch to an inch of rain.

For the region, this is the third week in a row with severe drought conditions. On average, a drought this intense happens once every 10 to 20 years. The region last saw severe drought in October 2010. Moderate drought occurs once every five to 10 years on average. However, much of southeastern New Jersey was last in moderate drought in March and April of this year.

Here are the four stage of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

In moderate drought, irrigation use increases, and wildfires and ground fires increase. In severe drought, specialty crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size.

Precipitation has been lower than average for 12 of New Jersey’s 21 counties this year. Cape May County has been the driest, running 26% to 50% below average, according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center.

However, the driest weather occurred over the summer, when water usage is highest and the sun evaporates the most moisture from the ground.

Going back to June 17, Ocean, Cape May, Atlantic and Cumberland counties were at 26% to 50% below average for precipitation.

This has led to to 90-day stream flows being “extremely dry,” the most intense of four categories, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

However, due to the recent rains, groundwater levels have improved to “severely dry,” the third most intense category.

No widespread rains are expected through at least Sept. 24. In fact, the region could go 11 consecutive days without a drop of water. A tropical system could bring widespread rainfall that weekend as it moves from the Tropical Atlantic toward the East Coast. If not, rain would hold off even longer.