Drought stubbornly hangs on to one part of South Jersey in latest update

While most of South Jersey was cured of drought in early October, Lower Cape May County never shook the dryness away fully. In Thursday's update this region remains in drought, going on nearly three months.

The United States Drought Monitor continues to place Cape May County from Avalon to Middle Township on south in a "moderate" drought. While the drought update is released on Thursday, it uses data through 8 a.m. on the previous Tuesday to make a determination. In this week's update, that left out the one to over three inches of rain that fell in southeastern New Jersey in Tuesday night's coastal storm.

A moderate drought is the weakest stage to drought, occurring every five to ten years, on average.

Though the growing season is in the past and water usage has declined, moderate drought still can bring low streams and wells. However, no water gauge reported low levels as of Nov. 17 according to the United States Geological Survey. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection continues the drought watch for the entire state, now in its 14th week. "Severely dry" 90 day stream flows and ground water levels in southeastern New Jersey helped the NJDEP come to this conclusion.

Southeastern Jersey was first placed into drought on Aug. 23, with all of Cape May County as well as parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties in moderate stage drought.

Drought was most intense from Aug. 30 to Sept. 27. Here, most of southeastern New Jersey was classified as such. Furthermore, though, Cape May, as well as parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties were in a "severe" drought, a step above moderate drought. That last time the region was in this stage of drought was Oct. 2010.

Elsewhere across the state, drought improved. Parts of Morris, Passaic, Bergen and Sussex counties are still in moderate stage conditions as of Thursday's update. However, 300,000 less people are now drought-free, compared to last week.

The United States Drought Monitor uses a team of researchers in consultation with the New Jersey State Climatologist, Dave Robinson, to determine the lack of or severity of drought.

Looking forward, the drought monitor will use the Nov. 15-16 rain in the Thanksgiving update. However, no significant precipitation is expected through the weekend and into early next week.