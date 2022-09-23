Drought remains in much of South Jersey, part of 7.2 million NJ wide

For the sixth week in a row, parts of South Jersey, and the state are in drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor's Sept. 20 update, released Thursday. Barely a drop of rain fell during the last observation period.

Roughly 7.2 million of the state’s 8.9 million residents are in one of the four stages of drought. A drought watch and voluntary water restrictions remain in place by the state.

The drought has already begun to impact the fall foliage well before the peak, according to Mike Zsoldos, Assistant Regional Forester at the New Jersey Forest Service. Stressed out all summer by the lack of water, trees are already giving up their green, turning muted yellows and oranges in areas already.

Cape May County, is split between moderate drought, the introductory stage of the four stages of drought, and severe drought, the second lowest of the four stages. Those from Dennis Township to Avalon, on south, are in a severe drought.

Parts of Commercial and Maurice River townships in Cumberland County are in severe drought. Meanwhile, most of the rest of the county is in moderate drought.

In Atlantic County, moderate drought covers an area from Corbin City to Mullica Township on southwest. Meanwhile, the rest of the county is in a pre-drought stage known as “abnormally dry conditions.”

In Ocean County, those Toms River and Seaside Park on north are in a moderate drought for the second week in a row. The rest of the county continues to be in abnormally dry conditions.

Between Sept. 13 and Sept. 20, the period of time that scientists use to determine drought stage, saw no significant rain. A few showers fell on Tuesday, Sept. 13, but it was not enough to quell drought conditions.

For the region, this is the fourth week in a row with severe drought conditions. On average, a drought this intense happens once every 10 to 20 years. The region last saw severe drought in October 2010. Moderate drought occurs once every five to 10 years on average. However, much of southeastern New Jersey was last in moderate drought in March and April of this year.

In moderate drought, irrigation use increases, and wildfires and ground fires increase. In severe drought, specialty crops are impacted in both yield and fruit size.

Since drought conditions began on Aug. 23, Ocean County has been the driest in southeastern New Jersey according to the Mid-Atlantic River Forecast Center. On average, it's 51 to 75% below average. Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties have averaged seasonal rainfall.

That being said, ending drought needs both significant as well as persistent rains and soaking rains has been sparse in that period, mainly occurring on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

This has led to to "extremely dry" levels of water near the water table as well as 90 day stream flows on area waterways by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

By the end of the next data collection period on Sept. 27, it will have measured widespread though light rain from Thursday as well as Sunday nights. More than likely, moderate to severe drought will remain.