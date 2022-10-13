Drought nearly wiped out in South Jersey, except for one spot

Leftover rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian during the middle of last week took another bite out of drought in South Jersey, according to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor.

As of Thursday, only Cape May County south of a line from Dennis Township to Sea Isle City is in "moderate" drought, the weakest of four stages, according to the Drought Monitor.

The rest of Cape May County, as well as Downe, Commercial and parts of Maurice River townships in Cumberland County, is in a drought transition stage known as "abnormally dry conditions."

While the map is released on Thursdays, the data period ends at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Last week's six-day-long nor'easter, which began Sept. 30, was still producing rain after 8 a.m. Oct. 4, which counted toward this Thursday's drought update.

Last week, drought had extended farther north into Cape May County and into the eastern bayside of Cumberland County. Abnormally dry conditions ran through most of Cumberland and Atlantic counties, and the rest of Cape May County was not in drought, along with northern Ocean County.

This may not come as a surprise to locals, who regularly use the term "Cape May Bubble" to describe storms that hit other parts of the state, but not the county.

Throughout a very wet nor'easter, the southern part of Cape May County was the driest. North Wildwood, which is still in moderate drought, received 2.40 inches of rain. Meanwhile, Woodbine, which is not in drought, saw 6.53 inches. On average, Cape May County is the driest county in the state.

In another sign of improving conditions, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's drinking water supply indicators were trending in a positive direction. In the Coastal South region, which includes all of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area, 90-day precipitation, 90-day river and stream discharge as well as groundwater levels were out of "extremely dry" conditions for the first time in weeks.

Stream discharge levels improved one category, from extremely dry to "severely dry." It was the first time in seven weeks stream discharge was at this improved level.

Year-to-date precipitation now sits near normal for 19 of New Jersey's 21 counties. Only Cape May and Passaic counties are more than 10% below average.

That said, the state continues to impose a drought watch over the area for the ninth consecutive week. Despite all of the rain recently, fall foliage is still occurring earlier than usual, with more muted colors. The window to bring forth a more typical, colorful season passed about five to six weeks ago according to Mike Zsolodos of the New Jersey Forest Service.

Looking forward, the Drought Monitor will take into account rain from Thursday, as well as a few showers forecast for Sunday through Tuesday. Less than an inch of rain is expected for most people in the area.