 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Drought grips part of South Jersey for first time since 2019

  • 0
Corn Prices

Farmer Al Butterhof looks over recently planted corn, Thursday Aug. 2, 2012, at his Mullica Township farm. Farmers in the midwest are losing their corn crop due to drought, whereas New Jersey farmers are able to irrigate. (The Press of Atlantic City/Staff Photo by Michael Ein)

 Michael Ein

The United States Drought Monitor (USDM) will place parts of South Jersey in drought stage Thursday, the first time doing so since October of 2019. 

Moderate drought conditions, classified as D1 on the USDM has been put into place for most towns south of Route 30 in the state. This is an increase from a pre-drought stage known as abnormally dry conditions, D0, which has been in effect since mid-December.

D1 Drought NJ Mar 8

Moderate drought, D1, conditions are now in place for most of South Jersey south of the White Horse Pike. Compared to last week's update, abnormally dry conditions, D0, are now extended north and westward to the New Jersey Turnpike. 

This drought is considered to be short term drought, which can impact crops. Growing season arrives in the coming weeks. South Jersey will join nearly 60% of the United States in drought this week. Drought began along the coastal southeastern United States over the winter. Further west, parts of Texas and Oklahoma are in D3, an "extreme drought".

UN: Warming wrecks crops in Europe

LA HERRADURA, Spain — “Herders and farmers have their feet on the ground, but their eyes on the sky.” The old saying is popular in Spain’s rural communities that, faced with recurrent droughts, have historically paraded sculptures of saints to pray for rain.

This information was confirmed by Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist at Rutgers University who plays a part in determining the drought status of the state.

Rankings go from D0 to D4, five being the most significant. D0 is "abnormally dry", jumping to moderate drought if in D1. Despite only jumping one level on the USDM, there is no "slight" or "minor" drought

People are also reading…

Not even Michigan has enough water for all

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Dale Buist knew running a commercial greenhouse would pose challenges. He just never expected a water shortage to be among them. Not in Michigan, with its vast aquatic riches.

This is the first time moderate drought was seen in the state since Oct.22, 2019, which included parts of Cumberland County at the time.

OCt 22 2019 drought.png

The USDM from Oct. 22, 2019, when a part of Cumberland County was in drought. This was the last time the region was in a drought stage. Abnormally dry conditions does not count as drought. 

Robinson said that the call for moderate drought stage was primarily based on ground water and streamflows, rather than a lack of precipitation.

The Coastal South region of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's drought monitoring, which includes all of Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties, as well as Ocean County south of Toms River, has been classified as "extremely dry" for the amount of water running through the streams for the past five weeks.

Groundwater has been "severely dry" for the past two weeks.

Indicators Rubric_CaveatAndWeblink_NEW.xlsx

Various indicators that show the regional drinking supply availability in New Jersey, broken down into six different regions. The Coastal South has been the hardest hit over the past couple of months. 

On Thursday, the streamflow of the Menantico Creek near Millville was between 25 and 30 cubic feet per second. The long term average is around 45. 

At Cedar Creek near Lanoka Harbor, the streamflow was between 65 and 70 cubic feet per second Thursday, well below the 120 average. 

nj_12month_pcp_dep.jfif

12 month precipitation departures for New Jersey. Records go back to 1895. 

Despite the Coastal South region being 26 to 50% below average with precipitation over the past 90 days, water supply is still "normal". It has been so for more than a year. 

nj_12month_pcp_dep.jfif

12 month precipitation departures for New Jersey. Records go back to 1895. 

Places south of the Mullica River and the northwest corner of the state have been in "abnormally dry" conditions, D0 on the USDM, since December. 

So far, no water rationing advisories have been made. Between 0.30 to 0.60 inches of rain fell region wide on Tuesday and another 0.50 to 1.00 inches will be likely Saturday as a powerful storm system sweeps through. 

The last hard freeze, a low below 28 degrees, is April 9 at Atlantic City International Airport.

palmer.gif

The Palmer Drought severity index for long term drought conditions. New Jersey's drought is considered short-term, so it is not included on this. 

"Exceptional drought", D4 has been reported in parts of Nevada, Oregon and Montana. Long term drought impacts have been felt here, impacting the ecology and hydrology of a region. 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weather: Record warmth may arrive Sunday into Monday

Weather: Record warmth may arrive Sunday into Monday

Saturday will be the transition day from the winter chill to spring fever that will emerge Sunday into Monday. 50s will be around for Saturday with 60s for Sunday and 70s for Monday, sitting just shy of record highs in the area.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News