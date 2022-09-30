Drought expands in South Jersey, 7th straight week of being dry

For the seventh week in a row, drought conditions are present in southeastern New Jersey. While the northern half of the state saw conditions improve, drought expanded into more of our region.

Roughly 6.3 million of the state’s 8.9 million residents are in one of the four stages of drought, or 68% of the state, according to the United States Drought Monitor's report Thursday. A drought watch and voluntary water restrictions remain in place in New Jersey.

A "severe" drought, the second of four stages, is still in effect in portions of Commercial and Maurice River townships in Cumberland County. Those from Middle Township to Avalon on south in Cape May County are also in this stage, which occurs once every 10 to 20 years on average.

In New Jersey, past severe droughts in the fall have brought dry, brittle cranberry vines, as was the case in Eagleswood Township in 2010, the last time there was a severe drought.

A "moderate" drought, the first of the four stages, is now in place in Hammonton and Mullica Township in Atlantic county. Those along and west of a line from Egg Harbor City to Corbin City are in this stage of drought.

The rest of Cape May and Cumberland counties is in moderate drought as well. In Ocean County, those along and north of a line from Seaside Park to Manchester Township are in moderate drought, too.

A moderate drought occurs every five to 10 years in any given place, on average. In the past, fall moderate droughts in New Jersey have meant voluntary water conservation and fire burning restrictions.

The eastern third of Atlantic County and the southern half of Ocean County are in a transitionary stage known as abnormally dry conditions.

Here are the four stages of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

While the data is released Thursday, it is recorded through Tuesday morning. Between the mornings of Sept. 20 and 27, no more than 0.35 inches of rain fell in the region, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, which helps determine which stage of drought the state is in, an inch of precipitation or more a week will generally improve conditions.

That's what occurred in the northern half of the state, where drought improved in parts. The Interstate 78 corridor from Hudson to Hunterdon counties saw 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Across the country, 12.5% of the United States is in "Extreme" or "Exceptional" drought, the two most severe stages.

To end the drought, South Jersey needs both significant and persistent rain. Soakers have been sparse since the drought began, mainly occurring Aug. 30 and Sept. 6.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will bring at least an inch of rain to the region through Tuesday. In many cases, the totals will be much higher. This will come at the expanses of beach erosion, tidal flooding and stiff winds.