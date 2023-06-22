Parts of South Jersey were placed into drought by the United States Drought Monitor for the first time since October. While the region was wet Wednesday and Thursday, the past couple of weeks have been anything but.

"May and, to date, June have been exceedingly dry throughout most of the Garden State. In some areas, rainfall has only been close to 25% of normal over this period, meaning deficits of three inches or more," said the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist.

A moderate drought, classified as a D1 on a scale from D0 to D5, was placed from roughly Vineland to Fairfield township on west in Cumberland County in Thursday's update. Most of Salem and southern Gloucester counties were also placed in D1 conditions.

The rest of Cumberland County, along with most of Cape May, western Atlantic and far northwest Ocean counties are in abnormally dry conditions. This pre-drought stage is classified as D0 on the scale.

In the past 30 days, from May 23 to June 21, rainfall totals were 50% to 75% below average in Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Year to date, the same region is 11% to 25% below average.

This has led to groundwater that is so low it was classified as an "emergency" by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Monday.

Stream flows in rivers and creeks over the past 90 days were cited as "severely dry" by the DEP for the sixth week in a row.

Most of the water for southeastern New Jersey comes from the Kirkwood-Cohansey aquafer underground, which relies on groundwater to provide water for people in the region.

“We are asking the public to be especially mindful of water usage and proactively moderate consumption at this time,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. “Although the state is not declaring a water supply drought watch now, simple steps, such as reducing lawn and landscape watering, go a long way in preserving our water supplies and avoiding the necessity of restrictive measures in the future.”

Recent days have provided the potential for drought to be lifted fairly quickly.

In general, between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen Wednesday and Thursday. The Drought Monitor map, while posting Thursday, uses data that ends Tuesday morning.

Therefore, this rain, along with additional precipitation expected through next Tuesday, will be included in the June 29 update.

"Hopefully, an ongoing shift in the cool, dry and occasionally smoky, atmospheric circulation pattern will result in a moister ... pattern that will result in no further expansion of D1 and eventually a reduction of abnormally dry conditions throughout the state," the state climate office said.