top story

Drought ends in most of South Jersey after six-day-long nor'easter

The inches upon inches of rain in South Jersey from a seemingly everlasting nor'easter brought one benefit: the end of drought for many.

The Thursday update from the United States Drought Monitor showed the reduction of drought in the area.

Only Cape May County south of Upper Township to Sea Isle City and parts of Maurice River, Commercial and Downe townships in Cumberland County are still listed as experiencing "moderate drought," the lowest of the four stages of drought, according to the Drought Monitor.

Last week, the remainder of Cape May and Cumberland counties was in "moderate" drought. So, too, was roughly the western half of Atlantic County and the northern half of Ocean County. They are no longer in drought, replaced by a transitionary stage between drought and drought-free known as "abnormally dry conditions." That includes many of the region's cranberry bogs, which are in harvest season.

Eastern Atlantic and southern Ocean counties are now in no risk of drought.

Drought Status Oct. 6

Drought status from the United States Drought Monitor for Oct. 6, 2022, using data through Oct. 4, 2022. Drought is updated every Thursday, using data through that Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Drought comparison between Oct. 6 and Sept. 29

Drought status for New Jersey between Oct. 4 (left) and Sept. 27 (right). 

South Jersey was doused with days of rain. Ocean County saw the most, generally between 6 and 9.6 inches of rain, as seen in Lacey Township, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS.

This is more than the average amount of precipitation for the entire month of October. 

Here's how much rain fell in your town

These are storm total observations from Sept. 30 all the way through Oct. 5. 

Atlantic and Cumberland counties generally received between 4 and 8 inches of rain during the storm. Cape May County overall had the least rain, but every CoCoRaHS location picked up at least 2.99 inches. The Villas section of Lower Township saw the lowest amount. 

The significant rain not only reduced the drought, it brought few flooding issues.

The National Weather Service reported no significant rainfall flooding during the storm.

However, rain did exaggerate some of the coastal flooding that occurred. 

The state continues its drought watch, though. Ninety-day precipitation is now near or above normal for the Coastal South region, which includes most of southeastern New Jersey. That's an improvement from "moderately dry" last week. Furthermore, ground water levels improved from "extremely dry," the highest of the four levels, up one category to "severely dry." 

NJDEP Drought Status

Regional drinking water supply indicators and declared water supply status for New Jersey. The chart is broke down into regions. Southeastern New Jersey is largely in the Coastal South region. 

Stream flow strength, which can show how much water is available, over the past 90 days remains in the most significant, extremely dry level. However, on Thursday, all monitoring gauges in the region were at least in the top 50% for highest stream flows, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Westecunk Creek in Stafford Township was at 97%. 

Westecunk Creek at Stafford Forge

The stream flow discharge from the Westceunk Creek in Stafford Township as of Thursday afternoon. 

The Drought Monitor looks at rainfall through 8 a.m. Tuesday for its Thursday update. Out of the storm totals, rainfall from Tuesday morning through Wednesday ranged from 0.05 inches in Millville to 1.78 inches in Lacey Township. 

That said, little to no rain is expected through Tuesday as dry weather reappears. There is a low risk for a shower Saturday morning as a sharp cold front brings a return to November-like temperatures. 

The rest of New Jersey saw some reduction in drought, but severe drought continues in parts of Monmouth, Middlesex and Somerset counties. Overall, 4.7 million of New Jersey's 8.9 million residents are in drought. That's a 1.7 million-person drop from last week.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Breaking News