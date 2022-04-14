Drought ends for some but still enters sixth week for 290,000 people in South Jersey

Inches of rain late last week and additional showers Saturday were enough to knock out drought for some in South Jersey, but more than 300,000 continue to hurt for water.

The Thursday update by the United States Drought Monitor, which is based on data as recent as Tuesday, has all of Cape May County, the southern third of Atlantic County (Corbin City to Buena on south) and the eastern two-thirds of Cumberland County (Upper Deerfield to Downe township on south) in a moderate drought. A moderate drought is the first of four drought stages.

Abnormally dry conditions, a pre-drought stage, are in place for the rest of South Jersey generally south of the White Horse Pike.

The update reflects an overall easing of the stress a lack of water has meant for the state. For the past five weeks, nearly everywhere south of the White Horse Pike was in moderate drought. In recent weeks, the rest of the state was placed in the pre-drought stage. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain generally fell between April 5 and 12.

Low groundwater and long-term precipitation well below the average continued to keep the far southern areas in drought, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist, which makes the primary recommendation for the state. Going back 180 days, Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties are all 26% to 50% below average, per the Mid-Atlantic River Forecasting Center. That said, rainfall has been near average in most of the region in the past 30 days.

In another sign of optimism, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Regional Drinking Water Supply Indicators show 90-day streamflows for streams and creeks are now in the "severely dry" stage as opposed to the "extremely dry" stage. The shift from the lowest to second lowest of the four-tiered system is a positive sign for the region.

Still, groundwater levels are still in the severely dry stage for the seventh week in a row for the region. A few streams, like the Cedar Creek in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey Township, were back in the lowest tenth percentile for weakest water pressure.

During moderate drought, the growth of crops is stunted, or planting is delayed. Wildfire danger is elevated as grasses and lawns brown early. Fish get stressed as well.

In New Jersey, this occurs every five to 10 years on average.

A few rounds of rain will have fallen by the time the next update is made next week. Rainfall totals will generally be under an inch, though.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.