Drought continues in South Jersey for fourth week

Measurable rain falling three times in the past week wasn't enough to cure the drought in South Jersey.

Those roughly south of the White Horse Pike continue to be in a moderate drought, the fourth highest of five levels of drought, according to an update Thursday by the United States Drought Monitor.

The area of moderate drought also extends into Delaware and Chester counties in Pennsylvania.

The rest of New Jersey remains in a pre-drought stage known as "abnormally dry" conditions.

On March 10, those south of Route 30 were placed in a moderate drought, the first time that had occurred since 2019.

Being in a drought is not directly related to the amount of rain and snow seen in the area. Rather, it's the levels of streams and creeks in the region, which are running well below average.

Out of the seven streams the United States Geological Survey has a monitoring gauge on in Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, two are running in the lowest 10% since records were kept. The others are running in the lowest 10% to 24%.

Most of this area makes up the Coastal South region for the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Regional Drinking Water Supply Indicators. As of Sunday, the 90-day rate of water discharge from streams is in the extremely dry category for the eighth week in a row, the lowest of four categories.

Groundwater levels remain severely dry, the second lowest of the four.

On the positive side, with nearly an inch of rain on March 24 and smaller amounts over the weekend, precipitation has been coming closer to the average.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Local Weather Get the latest local weather, meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-day forecasts, podcasts, and severe weather alerts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.