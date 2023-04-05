A 110 yard wide tornado, with maximum winds of 100 mph quickly moved from Richland to Hamilton Township in Atlantic County April 1. The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado, the state's seventh of the day, Tuesday.
The Press of Atlantic City's drone captured footage of the tree damage along Old Landis Avenue in Hamilton Township. Commentary on the storm is provided as well.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Tags
Local Weather
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
