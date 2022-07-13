Downed trees, strong wind gusts tear through part of South Jersey

A thunderstorm from the west brought damaging wind gusts and power outages to the region Tuesday evening.

While most saw a non-severe thunderstorm or rain showers, a few in Salem and Cumberland counties experienced intense winds and damage from a storm cell that moved into the state.

It started on the Delaware Bay in Salem County, where Lower Alloways Creek Township reported an 82 mph wind gust at 5:50 p.m.

Eighteen minutes later, a couple of trees were reported down between Stow Creek and Hopewell townships in the western portion of Cumberland County. Mike Stafferi, of Upper Deerfield Township, reported more tree damage in the community shortly after.

The storm cell expanded as it moved through the county, reaching down to Fortescue on the bay, where a near 40 mph wind gust blew through. Millville reported a 46 mph wind gust at 6:16 p.m.

However, as it expanded, the storm cell weakened, due in part to the stabilizing sea breeze as well as the weaker evening sun, which reduces the unstable air available for storm development.

By the time the storm reached the Garden State Parkway corridor and the shore, it had more bark than bite. While the sky was ominous, it only produced a few showers. In Somers Point, 0.07 inches was measured by Dan Forshaw, who is a part of the national, volunteer Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. The highest total was in Upper Deerfield, with 0.65 inches of rain. Long Beach Township and Ventnor each reported no rainfall.

In all, the storm brought power outages to roughly 4,000 Atlantic City Electric customers in Cumberland County, with a few hundred in Salem and Atlantic counties.

The storms were caused by a cold front that continued to move through South Jersey Wednesday morning. Hot and humid weather was around Tuesday, ahead of the front. And while Wednesday was expected to be hot, dew points were expected to move into more comfortable territory as the day progressed.