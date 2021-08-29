Does the 'Cape May Bubble' really exist?

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 13, 2019

It’s a scenario that happens on occasion in Cape May County: You’re sitting on the beach and see black clouds in the distance.

But as soon as it looks like a downpour is coming, it doesn’t.

“We live in a precarious position, surrounded by water on all three sides,” said Marty Pagliughi, Cape May County emergency management coordinator and mayor of Avalon.

Cape May County, the only county in New Jersey on a peninsula, does see significantly different weather than other portions of the state.

Thunderstorms fizzle away, the sun is out more and more would-be snow turns to rain. While places like Hammonton and Upper Deerfield Township can get caked with 6 inches of snow in a nor’easter, the Wildwoods and Sea Isle City will be all or mostly rain.

The different weather than the rest of the state has led some Cape residents to believe the storms will bypass them.

“The old-time county people kind of know about the phenomenon. I’ve heard of the ‘Cape May Umbrella’ before. It’s not just hurricanes, it’s low-pressure systems,” Pagliughi said.