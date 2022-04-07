Despite recent rain, 1.1 million South Jerseyans remain in drought

Drought pushes on for a fifth straight week south of the White Horse Pike.

That's true despite the more than 2 inches of rain that fell in many locations south of the busy road over the past week, according to the latest update by the United States Drought Monitor.

The report, which was released to the public Thursday but is decided upon Tuesday, keeps those along and south of a line from Margate to to Egg Harbor Township to Hammonton in a "moderate" drought, the first official stage of drought. That includes nearly 30% of the state's area and an estimated 1.1 million people.

"It's been dry for too long. ... It's winter, it's a subtle thing, but it's the cumulative nature of it. When you look at three months, six months, 12 months, it's been a prolonged drying out," said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist, who mainly makes the call for this type of drought.

So far, there are no voluntary or mandatory water restrictions in place.

The drought was first declared March 8. Those north of the pike are in a pre-drought stage known as "abnormally dry conditions." According to the Drought Monitor, these areas usually see short-term dryness, which slows planting and crop growth.

The drought mainly stems from streams and creeks running much lower than usual. As of the most recent update Sunday, the 90-day stream flow, or water discharge, average on streams and creeks has been classified as "extremely dry" for most of The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. This is the ninth consecutive week of that.

Ground water levels remain "severely dry," the third lowest of four levels, for the sixth week in a row, while 90-day precipitation remains "moderately dry," the second lowest level.

Cape May and Camden counties have seen the least rain in the state in the past 90 days, running 26% to 50% below average.

However, given the 1 to 3 inches of rain that fell locally between Sunday and Thursday, expect drought conditions to improve.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

