Despite initial indications, Atlantic City did not set a high water temperature record in August

ATLANTIC CITY — A faulty sensor at the Steel Pier is believed to be the reason officials thought a record water temperature had been set for three straight days in August.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has discarded the record and since replaced the sensor, according to information provided by the National Weather Service.
"They (the National Ocean Service, part of NOAA) have officially discarded all the readings from Aug. 23 (at 8 p.m.) until the time they took the sensor offline. As a result, the highest recorded water temperature was 81 degrees at 2:12 p.m. Aug. 23. No record was broken," said Dean Iovino, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.
That means the all-time record stands at 83.3 degrees, set Aug. 10, 2016.
The water sensor at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City was taken down by the National Ocean Ser…
NOAA scientists did caution during the week of tropical water temperatures that the data was preliminary and no official record had been broken.
People are also reading…
The now discarded record readings began the evening of Aug. 23, when the water sensor hit 83.8 degrees. The thermometer also hit 83.8 degrees Aug. 24 and 25 before peaking at 84.2 degrees at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 25.
Previous Press reports explained that the sensor may have been faulty and, shortly after 84.2 degrees was reached, the weather instrumentation was taken offline. Request for comment by the National Ocean Service were not returned at the time of writing.
Nearby sites may have offered clues to the faulty Atlantic City reading. Ocean temperatures off Cape May sat at 79.9 degrees Aug. 25, and Margate's ocean temperature was recorded at 76 degrees. They were above average, but not record breaking.
The sensor records the water temperature exactly 6.8 feet below "mean lower low water." Known as MLLW, it is the average height of the two low tides seen most days. The site was established Aug. 15, 1911, according to NOAA, with the present installation taking place June 19, 1991, about 350 feet off the beach.
Still, water temperatures were impressively high during that stretch. The average water temperature in August is 74.5 degrees. The temperature indicated on Aug. 23, 81 degrees, was well above average considering water temperatures change more slowly than air temperatures.
According to NOAA, 81 degrees is the average August water temperature for Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.
Regardless, the late August warm waters stood in stark contrast to those just two weeks prior to that. During “upwelling” events in late July and earlier in August, the toe-chilling waters dipped into the mid-50s — 55.8 on Aug. 10.
The wild swings in temperature were due largely to the wind direction, according to Paul Fitzsimmons, a lead meteorologist at the weather service's Mount Holly office.
ATLANTIC CITY — Those flocking to the area’s beaches in order to beat the oppressive heat ma…
Persistent southern winds in July and August created hot conditions on land but chilled the ocean temperatures.
Winds that Tuesday and Wednesday in late August were more northwesterly, which has a warming, "downwelling" effect.
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Inland 7-Day Forecast
Shore 7-Day Forecast
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci