Despite inches of rain Tuesday, drought remains for 6.9 million in NJ. Here's why.

We needed rain and we got it in New Jersey this past Tuesday. However, the Thursday update of the United States Drought Monitor still has most of southeastern New Jersey in "moderate" to "severe" drought. The reason is more than likely procedural.

Here are the four stage of drought classification However, moderate drought is actually the lowest-tiered version of drought in a four-step cl…

Cape May County, eastern Cumberland County and Atlantic County from roughly Corbin City to Buena Vista Township on south are in a "severe" drought, the third highest of the four drought levels, according to the Sept. 8 update. The rest of Cumberland County, most of the rest of Atlantic County and far northern Ocean County are in a "moderate" drought, the lowest level of drought. Other areas are in a transitional stage known as abnormally dry conditions.

All of this is barely a change from the Sept. 1 update.

In that time, the region had its biggest widespread rainfall in months the day after Labor Day. Atlantic City International Airport broke its daily rainfall record with 2.86 inches. Woodbine, which is seeing the worst of the drought, picked up 5.52 inches of rain. More than half of the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, or CoCoRaHS, stations in the drought region picked up more than 2 inches of rain.

While the rain happened two days before the update was officially released, United States Drought Monitor procedures caused that rain to be washed down the drain, at least for this week.

The Drought Monitor's data cutoff for the week is 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the map and stages of drought released the following Thursday.

In the case of the Sept. 8 update, the team that determines what areas are in drought used data through 8 a.m. Sept. 6, right as the heaviest rain was falling. Therefore, it was barely accounted for in the latest update. So 6.9 million of the 8.9 million New Jersey residents were still in drought.

That said, that significant rain will be accounted for in the Sept. 15 update.

Stream flows have improved in the Garden State after the rains. As of Friday afternoon, only three of the 10 United States Geological Survey monitoring stations were below average.

Another round of widespread rain is likely between Sunday night and Tuesday morning. Rainfall totals are not expected to be as high as those of Sept. 6. However, up to 4 inches of rain is possible locally.

On average, a moderate drought occurs once every five to 10 years. A severe drought occurs once every 10 to 20 years. The last time southeastern New Jersey was in a severe drought was the fall of 2010.

In the Northeast, parts of New England remain in an extreme drought, the second highest level. However, drought conditions improved for cities like Providence, Rhode Island, and Worcester, Massachusetts.