Defining the "sun dog" and how they appear in the sky, even at night

Sun Dog Island Beach State Park

A "sun dog" is visible at Island Beach State Park in Ocean County. The sun dog is famous for its two, small beams of light on either side of the sun. Sun dogs are formally known as the optical illusion parhelion.

 Joe Martucci

Using the official definition from the American Meteorological Society, a sun dog is "a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun". In other words, a sun dog is a bright spot on the right side, left side, or both sides of the sun. Sometimes they have a rainbow-esque appearance of different colors. Other times, they look like bright balls of light.

A reader has asked for an explanation of sun dogs and how we can get them across the world.

So, we'll do just that.

The formal term for a sun dog is parhelion. However, there are other informal terms for it, too, like "mock suns."

Using the official definition from the American Meteorological Society, a sun dog is "a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun."

In other words, a sun dog is a bright spot on either or both sides of the sun. Sometimes they have a rainbow-esque appearance of different colors. Other times, they look like bright balls of light. 

Sun dogs are formed when sunlight is refracted by hexagonal-shaped, or six-sided, ice crystals in the sky. You may have to go back to middle school science for this, but refraction is the redirection of a wave as it passes from one medium to another.

In this case, the wave is visible light waves and the mediums are the ice crystals.

Typically, ice crystals are found in cirrus clouds— the high, thin wispy clouds in the sky. 

Sunlight is then bent at about 22 degrees, using the ice crystals as a prism. It then reaches our eyes. The bending of the light 22 degrees creates the optical illusion we see — the sun dog!

The colors go from red closest to the sun to blue furthest from the sun. Red colors have longer wavelengths than blues, which give this appearance in the sky. 

A sun dog is "a halo in the form of a colored spot at the same angular elevation as the sun" according to the American Meteorological Society. While they're most common during the day, they can happen at night as well.

Often times, sun dogs are a part of a ring of light around the sun known as a 22-degree halo. 

Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. 

Sun dogs are not just for the lazy days, either. They can happen at night and are known as paraselene, or a moon dog. Similar to its daytime counterpart, those high, thin cirrus clouds often bring the optical illusion.

Parhelion can occur anywhere in the world in any season and are fairly common. However, they're typically around for too brief a time or are too faint to really see them. 

Meteorologist

Joe Martucci

