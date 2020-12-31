This evening in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for South Jersey
