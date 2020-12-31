 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for South Jersey

This evening in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.

