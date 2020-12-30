Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Pleasantville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for South Jersey
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
