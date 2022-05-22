 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damaging winds threaten Sunday with NJ severe thunderstorm watch

Severe thunderstorm watch Sunday May 22nd

A thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of New Jersey through 9 p.m. Sunday.

 Joe Martucci

The scorching heat many inland saw will end Sunday evening with a line of thunderstorms, possibly severe.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Sunday. The watch was put into effect by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency based in Norman, Oklahoma.

A line of storms is most likely to come into southeastern New Jersey between 7 and 9 p.m. So far, the line of storms has produced downed power lines, broken tree branches and small hail. The same can be expected locally, especially inland as this line pushes through.

This line of storms will be the transition from the record-breaking heat seen over the weekend to a seasonable, if not cool, air mass that will be around Monday through Wednesday. After the rain ends, expect to see a sharp drop in temperatures in a breezy northerly wind.

Photos and videos of the storm that are safely taken can be submitted to www.pressofac.com/photosubmissions.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
