An unusually early fall chill broke up the warm, still summery air commonly seen during September over the weekend. That air broke multiple temperatures records along the way.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, Atlantic City International Airport reported a high temperature of 65 degrees, breaking the previous recorded coldest maximum temperature. The previous record was in 66 degrees in 1987. 

Seasonal Warming in New Jersey

From 1970 to 2017, winter has been the fastest warming season in New Jersey.

That wasn't all, either.

At Millville Municipal Airport, a record low minimum and maximum temperature were both set. The high temperature of 60 degrees ties the record set in 1990 and 1987. Meanwhile, the low temperature of 40 degrees, ties the previous mark set in 1956.

Record cold maximum temperatures have become less frequent at the airport, a trend seen worldwide. In the past thirty years, 250 of such records have been broke. Meanwhile, 536 record high temperatures were broken during the same period.

Records at A.C. International Airport go back to 1943. In Millville, records go back to 1948. While Sen. Frank. S Farley Marina in Atlantic City's 61 degree high was not a record, it is more difficult to snap a record at the marina, as records go back to 1873. Still, it was the second coldest high temperature for the date. 

