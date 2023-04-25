Early patchy frost Tuesday morning will give way to another cooler than average day, the second in a string of eight that should last until next Monday. In the midst of this, a coastal storm is threatening the weekend with wind, rain and tidal flooding.

All days between this past Monday and next Monday look to be below average, at least inland. Average highs rise from 67 to 69 degrees during the period. The last time this happened was Sept. 27 to Oct. 5 of last year. It happens, but we’ve had more eight-or-more day streaks above average during this time.

The mornings will be chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, with frost possible in the rural, inland spots. We’ll be in the mid-30s in those chilliest spots, with upper 30s for most inland towns and mid-40s at the beaches.

Absecon and inland highs will be in the 60 to 65 degree range. Meanwhile, Brigantine and the shore will be around 60 degrees.

Both days will feature a general mix of sun and clouds. It’ll still be comfortable, but you’ll likely want longer shirts or pants on.

A round of rain will come Wednesday night. This will start between 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday and then end between 4 and 6 a.m.

It shouldn’t rain the whole time, but a much needed quarter-inch to half-inch of precipitation will fall.

Then coolest part of our extended forecast will be Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 50s everywhere. This will come as a low-pressure system moves through Arkansas and the mid-South.

From there, the system will move off the coast. Where? A little too early to tell. A drying high-pressure system will hover either in New England or Atlantic Canada.

If it’s New England, we wind up fairly dry, though cloudy and with coastal flooding.

If it’s Atlantic Canada, farther from us, then we’ve got a full-on coastal storm Friday into Saturday.

The storm may linger into Sunday, too. However, highs will be in the 60s on a more southerly wind.

This would bring the usual mix of soaking rain, strong onshore winds and multiple rounds of coastal flooding. That’s something we haven’t seen in recent months (thankfully).

If you have outdoor plans these two days, be prepared to move them. The only exception should be if you have something going on Friday morning.

It’s a big weekend, too. We have Bayfest in Somers Point and the PBA 59 Foot Chase Race/Walk in Cape May Court House on Saturday. Plus the usual scattering of kids’ outdoor sports and more. Sunday has the Seany Shoe Hands Walk for Autism in Hammonton.

By Monday, the storm system will move away, regardless of its path. Still, we’ll likely be cloudy and still on the cooler side.

Lastly, the Northern Lights shined in New Jersey on Sunday night. You can find that story at PressofAC.com.