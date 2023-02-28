March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive this month. The Snow Search crew look at two low-end snow possibilities. Plus, Sean and Joe have a message about what we could expect for the remainder of March.

