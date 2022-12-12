 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Subl…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

About Snow Search

Be the first to know about storms and cold coming, beyond the seven day forecast in "Snow Search". Meteorologist Sean Sublette and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City, both Lee Enterprises' properties, look at the broader weather patterns 7 to 11 days out from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Catch the videos every Monday.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

