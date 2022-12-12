Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
About Snow Search
Be the first to know about storms and cold coming, beyond the seven day forecast in "Snow Search". Meteorologist Sean Sublette and the Richmond Times-Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City, both Lee Enterprises' properties, look at the broader weather patterns 7 to 11 days out from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Catch the videos every Monday.
