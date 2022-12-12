 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cold and dry for now, watch Joe's forecast for late week coastal storm

The dry, cold wintry air will continue this week, but those looking for a big snowstorm from this Thursday's nor'easter will need to look elsewhere. While a bit of snow may kick it off locally, it'll be warm and wet, with strong winds, too. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The end of the week coastal storm will bring wind, rain, coastal flooding and possible a brief shot of snow. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what he knows so far. In the meanwhile, cold and dry weather will continue in South Jersey.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

