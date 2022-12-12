Cold air kicks off South Jersey's week, see if it'll be dry

There's still the possibility for snow flurries or sprinkles to kick off Monday. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll just feel like winter than look like winter with the snow. Joe has the full extended the forecast and talks about a stormier pattern to come at the end of the week.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.
