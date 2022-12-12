 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Cold air kicks off South Jersey's week, see if it'll be dry

  • 0

There's still the possibility for snow flurries or sprinkles to kick off Monday. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll just feel like winter than look like winter with the snow. Joe has the full extended the forecast and talks about a stormier pattern to come at the end of the week.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There's still the possibility for snow flurries or sprinkles to kick off Monday. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll just feel like winter than look like winter with the snow. Joe has the full extended the forecast and talks about a stormier pattern to come at the end of the week.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News