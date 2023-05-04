SHIP BOTTOM — Jake McNellis was searching for it all day and finally found it Wednesday evening on his way home to Long Beach Island.

"I finally saw it coming over the (Route 72) bridge home," McNellis said.

About 7:15 p.m., he saw a funnel cloud to the east-southeast.

While it looked like a tornado was about to drop to the ground and cause destruction, this did not touch the ground nor was it associated with a tornado.

It was a cold air funnel.

Like the clouds more popularly associated with a tornado, a cold air funnel is a funnel-shaped cloud of condensed water droplets associated with a rotating column of wind.

However, the similarities stop there.

As its name implies, cold air funnels are associated with weather conditions that are related to cooler weather.

Typically, cold air funnels form when a trough of lower pressure is overhead 15,000 to 30,000 feet high in the atmosphere, with relatively warmer air at the surface and a passing cold front.

The difference in these temperatures creates instability. The instability then causes updrafts, or areas of rising air.

During the spring, the strong sun is able to heat the ground, even through cloud cover. This creates bubbles of air, and energy, which rise from the surface. This is also known as convection and eventually creates clouds, rain and thunderstorms.

In areas of strong updrafts, the air bubble will stretch out, forming the potential for a funnel. A funnel needs spinning motion, too. A cold front or other weather boundary will provide that.

Clouds that will eventually form tornadoes are typically derived from supercells, a dangerous thunderstorm that consists of one nearly steady rotating updraft, according to the glossary of the American Meteorological Society. Tornadoes rely on wind shear, or change in wind direction with height, to form.

Cold air funnels are usually dry weather events that form in a partly or mostly cloudy sky. If rain were to fall from a cloud that has a cold air funnel, the downward motion of the rain would be stronger than the upward motion of the air parcel, disintegrating the funnel.

Furthermore, cold air funnels don't require wind shear.

Typically, cold air funnels are harmless and do not make contact with the ground. That was true Wednesday as well.

On Wednesday, a trough of upper-level low pressure moved through New Jersey. While not directly overhead, a cold front passed through the Delmarva Peninsula between 2 and 5 p.m., which likely brought some spinning air aloft.

"What a phenomenon," McNellis said.