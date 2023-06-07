The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Red for poor air quality through Thursday night.

A thick haze covered much of South Jersey on Wednesday.

The culprit continued to be wildfires in Canada. Thirty-nine new fires developed across the country Wednesday morning, adding to the over 5 million acres are that are currently burning, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. Most of the fires are in the eastern provinces of Quebec, Ontario and the Acadian Forest of Nova Scotia.

Despite being a sunny day, the sky in South Jersey appeared gray.

“My team is in close coordination with the state Department of Environmental Protection as we vigilantly monitor the effects of the Canadian wildfires on air quality in our state," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "Make no mistake, from the wildfires in Canada to those cropping up with increasing frequency and severity in our own backyard, these extreme weather events are tangible — and devastating — evidence of the intensifying climate crisis."

According to AccuWeather, it was the worst wildfire smoke outbreak in the Northeast in at least 20 years.

"See a doctor if you have a hard time breathing or if your normal symptoms worsen. People with chronic diseases should check with their health care provider about precautions needed ahead of smoke events," Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.

AtlantiCare's facilities have noticed an increase in patients with sore throats and coughs within the past week as the smoke has clogged the sky, with some trickling down to the ground.

"Most of our patients have COPD, asthma or other health issues. They’re reporting increased use of inhalers and other treatments. We’re recommending they stay indoors if possible. If they must go outside, we suggest they wear a mask," said Aditya Bansal, AtlantiCare Heart & Lung Institute pulmonologist

Wildfires are typically more common in western Canada. Smoke first began to appear in the New Jersey sky about four weeks ago due to blazes in Alberta.

Furthermore, a wildfire in Jackson Township, Ocean County, burned 70 acres with 70% of it contained as of Wednesday.

An upper-level low-pressure system that has been nearly stationary near Maine for days initially blew the smoke toward New Jersey, but then also recirculated the hazy air in a loop back to the Garden State.

"I never open my windows, and the smell of smoke is throughout my house. Allergies are out of control," said Beverlyann Rallo Krai, of Little Egg Harbor Township.

Even during the day, the sun has been fairly easily visible to the naked eye, like it would be near sunrise and sunset. The smoke acts like a screen. As the white light of the sun enters the atmosphere, the smoke scatters out the blue, green and even yellow light. That makes the sun a red-orange.

For the second day in a row, New York City was among the world's worst place when it came to air quality Wednesday. The city ranked fifth worldwide with an air quality index of 161, in the "unhealthy" range, according to IQAir.com. It competed with typically smoggy cities like Delhi, India, and Dhaka, Bangaldesh.

The smoke is initially being carried from Eastern Canada to New Jersey by northerly winds aloft.

However, around the Mid-Atlantic, it gets circulated east out to sea, only to be brought back north into Nova Scotia and Newfoundland around the counterclockwise-spinning low-pressure system. Some of that is then recirculated on the western side of the low back into New Jersey, meeting up with fresh smoke.

That process will continue through Friday. A gray sky and harmful air pollutants will still be an issue.

By Saturday, expect more blue in the sky, as the thickest smoke retreats west into interior Northeastern Canada and Quebec.

However, as the upper-level low-pressure system moves east Sunday, it will drag one more round of thick smoke with it. By Monday, the sky should turn blue as most of the smoke retreats.

That said, in what has already been a hazy four weeks in New Jersey, the smoke won't clear anytime soon.

Forecast computer models show less than an inch of rain in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia through Tuesday. Similar to what New Jersey experiences during the summer, these showers will be hit or miss, though.

No large-scale, meaningful rain making systems are expected until at least Tuesday.

Therefore, respiratory problems and haze should continue at times into next week.