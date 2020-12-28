Code Blue alert issued for Atlantic County

A Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, has been issued to start early Tuesday across Atlantic County.
The alert is effective 4 a.m., said Linda Gilmore, public information officer for the county. It expires Wednesday.
Those seeking warmth in the county should contact their local Office of Emergency Management officials for shelter locations. Contact information is available at: readyatlantic.org.
A Code Blue alert is issued whenever the National Weather Service has a forecast below 32 degrees or below a 0 wind chill. Any New Jersey resident experiencing homelessness can also call 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 for help. The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and interpreters are available to non-English speakers.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
