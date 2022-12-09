 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coastal flooding expected on a mostly dry weekend, see when it's wet

It won't be the nicest looking weekend, but Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be mostly dry, with arctic high pressure in store until late Sunday. If you live along the coast, tidal flooding will be the story, with salt water on local roads both weekend days.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

