The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.
Three will talk about Isaias, which is expected to bring impacts to South Jersey around Aug. 4. Furthermore, they will discuss coastal flooding, South Jersey's history with hurricanes and also answer your questions.
The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University.
I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
