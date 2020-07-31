Tidal Flooding Talk

WFMZ Meteorologist Dan Skeldon, left, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official for Margate.

 JOE MARTUCCI / Press Meteorologist

Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci will be the featured guest at the New Jersey Coastal Coalition‘s weekly Tidal Flooding Talk broadcast at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The Facebook Live event will take place at the Irish Pub on St. James Place in Atlantic City. Previous Press Meteorologist and current meteorologist for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Dan Skeldon will host the talk alongside Palma Accardi, technical assistant construction official in Margate.

Three will talk about Isaias, which is expected to bring impacts to South Jersey around Aug. 4. Furthermore, they will discuss coastal flooding, South Jersey's history with hurricanes and also answer your questions. 

The New Jersey Coastal Coalition is a nonprofit that seeks to “build more resilient communities at the Jersey Shore by developing policies and practices that will anticipate future concerns and to create solutions to be shared by all participants.” The group includes county offices of emergency management and local governments.

The Press will share the Facebook live stream at facebook.com/pressofac. You can also follow Martucci on Facebook at facebook.com/joemartwx for the feed, both during and after the event. 

Tidal Flooding Talk March 8, 2020

This is Joe’s seventh appearance on the show.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments