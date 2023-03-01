March, and climatological spring, begins Wednesday. With pockets of sunshine and seasonable temperatures, it will come in like a lamb. A few rain showers, drizzle and fog will arrive early Thursday. However, another coastal storm will roll through late Friday into Friday night.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will range from the upper 20s in Hammonton and the Pine Barrens, to around 32 in Linwood and inland towns farther east, to the upper 30s in Atlantic City and the coast. Areas of inland fog will give way to sunshine fairly quickly after sunrise.

Some clouds will move in as the day goes on as winds turn from the north to the south. The southerly winds will lead Wednesday to be a milder day than Tuesday, fitting for the transition from one season to another.

Highs will sit around 50 degrees. Now that we’re in March, that sun does have some power to it. When it’s shining, it should feel fairly comfortable.

Clouds will thicken Wednesday evening. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid-40s before midnight. Then, we’ll slowly rise after midnight on that south wind.

Fog and drizzle will be present after 2 a.m. It does look like the low-pressure system and cold front we talked about in the last column will bring showers.

That said, they’ll be few and far between, passing from 4 to 9 a.m. It’ll mainly be drizzle and fog.

By 9 a.m., the rain, drizzle and fog will all be gone. We’ll have a partly sunny and very mild day, feeling more like spring.

The south wind will blow, bringing our patented wide spread in high temperatures. Far inland, like Hammonton, it’ll be in the mid-60s. Those inland but on the bay should be around 60 degrees. Per usual, the coast will be the chilliest, but mid-50s are well above average.

Temperatures will only fall through the 60s and 50s during the evening. However, as the wind flips to the northeast, that chilly marine layer will send us into the 30s everywhere overnight. Clouds will thicken, but we will have no rain yet.

If you have outdoor work or activities you want to do Friday, you’ll have all morning long. Rain will not work in until between 1 and 4 p.m., running from the Delaware Bayshore to the Ocean County beaches.

Then, we get a soaking rain, stiff winds and coastal flooding.

From the afternoon to the evening, expect conditions to be fairly tame. We’ll have rain and breezy conditions. However, high pressure will take some of the punch of the storm initially.

It’ll be from midnight to sunrise Saturday where the peak of the storm will pass as low pressure goes off the Jersey Shore and out toward Cape May.

Pockets of roadway flooding from the rain will be likely. Onshore winds will bring isolated areas of wind damage and possibly power outages.

Once sunrise comes around we then look for tidal flooding between 4 and 8 a.m. A few inches of saltwater on susceptible bayside roadways will be around.

In short, it’ll be a run-of-the-mill coastal storm. We’ve seen much worse. It’s always good to be prepared, though.

Lastly, climatological spring consists of March, April and May. It’s one of three ways you can define the seasons. Hop on over to PressofAC.com to learn more about all three.