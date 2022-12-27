Christmas weekend was the coldest in decades, with record cold Dec. 24

It wasn't quite the North Pole, but temperatures this Christmas weekend were close.

EXPLAINER: Arctic blast sweeps US, causes bomb cyclone An arctic blast has brought extreme cold, heavy snow and high winds to much of the U.S. Cold air moving down from Canada has caused temperatures to plunge dramatically. The subsequent “bomb cyclone” has pummeled much of the country with blizzard conditions. The weather system is sweeping across two-thirds of the country and has thrown a wrench in holiday flights and road trips. The weather system started when cold air pooled up in the Arctic, then was pushed down into the U.S. by the jet stream. Things should start to warm up again after Christmas.

A swipe by the polar vortex brought record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve, with our coldest Christmas in decades in South Jersey. All of this was coupled with breezy to even significant winds, making it feel colder.

After a storm brought inches of rain, gusts to 60 mph and the worst coastal flooding since Superstorm Sandy in parts of Ocean County, a near historic 24-hour cooldown put Dec. 24, 2022, in the record books.

Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and Millville both recorded a high temperature of 18 degrees. That broke the daily coldest maximum temperature record. At ACY, it bested the previous mark by three degrees. Historical archives stretch back to the 1940s for both locations.

Last minute holiday shoppers weather the storm ATLANTIC CITY — Heavy rain, moderate coastal flooding, plummeting temperatures and 60 mph wi…

It was so cold that the 18-degree readings were also tied for the month's fourth lowest maximum temperature with Dec. 22, 1989.

At the shore, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina's high of 19 degrees in Atlantic City was also a daily record for Christmas Eve, tying it with 1906. Records at the marina are more significant, since logs were kept as early as December 1873, less than 20 years after the resort was incorporated.

Due to the longer period of record, it was 19th coldest December day in history. However, 14 of the 19 marks were before when Atlantic City International Airport and Millville began collecting weather reports.

Moving to Christmas, Atlantic City International, Atlantic City and Millville all recorded the coldest Christmas Day since 2000. All three reached 29 degrees. For the shorter records of ACY and Millville, it was the fifth chilliest Christmas in history.

Coldest Christmases on record At Atlantic City International Airport 1 - 10 degrees in 1983 2 - 24 degrees in 2000, 1980 4 - 25 degrees in 1968 5 - 29 degrees in 2022, 1989, 1948 At Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina 1 - 12 degrees in 1983 2 - 22 degrees in 1878 3 - 25 degrees in 1968 4 - 28 degrees in 2000 5 - 29 degrees in 2022, 1958 In Millville 1 - 14 degrees in 1983 2 - 24 degrees in 1980, 1968 4 - 26 degrees in 2000 5 - 29 degrees in 2022, 1989, 1948

Christmas morning was colder than normal, but not overly notable. The a.m. low of 11 degrees at ACY is the average for colder, snowier locations like Marquette, Michigan, located in the Upper Peninsula.

When the Dec. 24 and 25 temperatures were combined, it wound up being the third coldest holiday stretch on record at ACY. Only Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 1989 and 1983 were colder. It was the fifth coldest in Atlantic City's 150-year period of record.

The frigid air continued into Dec. 26. Air temperatures sat at the freezing mark at ACY, Atlantic City and Millville, marking three consecutive days where the thermometer failed to rise above freezing.

At Atlantic City International, it was the longest such streak since a historic 12-day stretch from Dec. 27, 2017, to Jan. 7, 2018. The same such cold happened more recently at the other two locations.