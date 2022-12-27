 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Christmas weekend was the coldest in decades, with record cold Dec. 24

A swipe by the polar vortex brought record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve, with our coldest Christmas in decades in South Jersey. All of this was coupled with breezy to even significant winds, making it feel colder. Meteorologist Joe Martucci has more.

It wasn't quite the North Pole, but temperatures this Christmas weekend were close. 

A swipe by the polar vortex brought record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve, with our coldest Christmas in decades in South Jersey. All of this was coupled with breezy to even significant winds, making it feel colder.

Some of the biggest cold snaps on record come back to the polar vortex. While the term for this cold dome of low pressure has been around since the late 1940s, it only became popular in the mid-2010s. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains this phenomeon and what factors cause it to be dislodged from its arctic home.

After a storm brought inches of rain, gusts to 60 mph and the worst coastal flooding since Superstorm Sandy in parts of Ocean County, a near historic 24-hour cooldown put Dec. 24, 2022, in the record books.

Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and Millville both recorded a high temperature of 18 degrees. That broke the daily coldest maximum temperature record. At ACY, it bested the previous mark by three degrees. Historical archives stretch back to the 1940s for both locations.

It was so cold that the 18-degree readings were also tied for the month's fourth lowest maximum temperature with Dec. 22, 1989. 

At the shore, Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina's high of 19 degrees in Atlantic City was also a daily record for Christmas Eve, tying it with 1906. Records at the marina are more significant, since logs were kept as early as December 1873, less than 20 years after the resort was incorporated. 

Due to the longer period of record, it was 19th coldest December day in history. However, 14 of the 19 marks were before when Atlantic City International Airport and Millville began collecting weather reports. 

Moving to Christmas, Atlantic City International, Atlantic City and Millville all recorded the coldest Christmas Day since 2000. All three reached 29 degrees. For the shorter records of ACY and Millville, it was the fifth chilliest Christmas in history. 

Christmas morning was colder than normal, but not overly notable. The a.m. low of 11 degrees at ACY is the average for colder, snowier locations like Marquette, Michigan, located in the Upper Peninsula. 

When the Dec. 24 and 25 temperatures were combined, it wound up being the third coldest holiday stretch on record at ACY. Only Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 1989 and 1983 were colder. It was the fifth coldest in Atlantic City's 150-year period of record. 

Christmas Cold Recap

The frigid air continued into Dec. 26. Air temperatures sat at the freezing mark at ACY, Atlantic City and Millville, marking three consecutive days where the thermometer failed to rise above freezing.

At Atlantic City International, it was the longest such streak since a historic 12-day stretch from Dec. 27, 2017, to Jan. 7, 2018. The same such cold happened more recently at the other two locations.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Breaking News