The chilly Thursday will carry over into Friday, though without the morning frost. Going into the weekend, a weak coastal storm will drench the shore, with more dry weather inland. A parting shot of rain will come Saturday night before a dry Sunday.

Temperatures Friday morning will be between 45 and 50 degrees inland, with 50 to 55 degrees at the beaches. This is much milder than Thursday morning, where frost was seen in parts of the Pine Barrens.

However, it’ll still be a cool Friday. Winds will be from the southeast between 5 and 10 mph. Factor in clouds, and highs will only rise to the mid- and upper 60s, about five degrees below average for this time of year.

Still, it’ll be good for outdoor events, better than Saturday.

Clouds will thicken Friday night in anticipation of Saturday’s rain. The evening will be in the 60s and 50s.

Come Saturday morning, lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Then we get to Saturday. How wet you’ll be and when it will rain depend on where you are.

For Cape May County, rain will start as early as 8 a.m. This is an earlier shift from previous forecasts. The window for rain will be open until 6 p.m. I doubt it will rain the whole time. However, outdoor plans and events should be moved if you can’t tolerate rain. The Great Cape May Footrace on Beach Avenue could be alright.

In Atlantic and Ocean counties, the rain will start as early as 9 a.m. and go until as late as 8 p.m. Similar to Cape May County, all-day outdoor plans should be moved to Sunday. Race walks could be fine, just dodging showers, like in Egg Harbor Township for the Relay for Life.

Cumberland County will be the driest. The window for rain will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. However, I expect more than half of this time to be dry. I can’t tell you when exactly it’ll rain within this window, but if you have loose outdoor plans, you’ll be OK as long as you can tolerate a wet ground.

Otherwise, expect a cloudy, damp day. Winds will be from the south. Highs will get to the mid-70s inland, low 70s at the coast. However, in rain, it’ll be in the 60s.

Saturday evening will be dry. Temperatures will slide into the 60s and 50s.

Between 2 and 7 a.m., scattered showers will fall over South Jersey as a cold front passes through. Morning lows will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

That then brings us to a dry, pleasant Sunday. High pressure will fill in, with warming sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s inland. Low 70s are expected at the coastline. Everything you couldn’t get done outside Saturday will be perfectly fine Sunday.

That will then kick off a long dry spell, possibly going into Memorial Day weekend.

