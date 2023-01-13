Cause of loud NJ tremors Friday afternoon found; weather played a role

A supersonic military airplane flying a few miles off the coast Friday afternoon was the cause of loud tremors across much of South Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

People from across the state said they felt and heard rumbles taking place just after 2 p.m. Friday.

A Facebook post asking about the rumbling generated a number of responses from across southeastern New Jersey and beyond.

"It rumbled, stopped, rumbled stronger, stopped, rumbled even stronger and stopped all within 30 to 34 seconds so much so that the storm glass on our windows was visibly rattling," said Diane Pannelli, of the Erma section of Lower Township.

The supersonic flight departed from the Naval Air Station Patuxnet River in southern Maryland. From there, it went east to the Atlantic Ocean and flew up a "test track" located a few miles offshore from the Delmarva Peninsula to South Jersey, according to Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer at the air station.

"The roof shook twice. One big rattle and then a smaller rattle," said Brian Scarlato, of the Cedarville section of Lawrence Township.

Not all supersonic flights can be heard from miles away. Friday's could due to a rise in temperatures upward from the surface, or an inversion. A sonic boom caused by the plane spread in all directions. However, the inversion effectively puts a lid on the atmosphere. Sound that hits the inversion layer then get deflected to the surface, adding additional noise to the ground that can then spread far away from the aircraft.

At 2 p.m. Friday, weather analysis shows an inversion 6,000 to 8,000 feet high at Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township, Millville Executive Airport and Cape May County Airport in Lower Township.