Can't stop coughing? Pollen levels now 'very high' across South Jersey

The trees are all bloomed and almost fully leaved. The grasses have begun to sprouts, bringing the first lawn cuts of the season.

And the combination of the two are giving seasonal allergy suffers a tough go.

According to AccuWeather, the levels of tree and grass pollen are both in the 'very high' category, the highest of the five levels, for Monday and Tuesday. Despite ragweed pollen being a low - levels do not typically peak until late summer for ragweed - it was not enough to bring the overall pollen count to 'very high' territory as well.

“For allergy sufferers, it’s (pollen season) going to be pretty miserable as well,” said Kathy Sedia, an associate professor of biology at Stockton University, in a March interview with The Press of Atlantic City.

Sedia said that 2020's allergy season was "around the average". For 2021, the combination of a warmer than average April and below average rainfall meant that pollen came out and stayed out, not being washed away by the typically more frequent April rains.

